Comedian Trevor Noah to leave The Daily Show after 7 years

Trevor Noah, who took over as host of The Daily Show in 2015 after the exit of Jon Stewart, indicated that he wanted to devote more time to stand-up comedy

Reuters WASHINGTON
September 30, 2022 08:23 IST

File picture of South African comedian Trevor Noah | Photo Credit: AFP

Comedian Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, said he was going to leave the program after hosting it for seven years.

Noah took over in 2015 after the exit of Jon Stewart.

“We have laughed together, we have cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time,” Noah told his studio audience late on Thursday. The Daily Show posted a clip of Noah’s remarks on social media.

More time for stand-up comedy

He indicated that he wanted to devote more time to stand-up comedy.

“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road. Stand-up was done, and when I got back out there again, I realized that there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring,” he added.

He ended his remarks by thanking his viewers as his studio audience stood up to applaud him.

The comedian did not mention his exact departure date. It was not known who would succeed him.

