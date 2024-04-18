April 18, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST

1. On April 21 in 1782, the city of Rattanakosin was founded on the eastern bank of the Chao Phraya River by King Buddha Yodfa Chulaloke. It eventually became the capital city, the full name of which at 169 characters, is the longest for a capital city. Locally known as ‘Krungthep’, which city is this, a popular destination for Indian tourists, more so since November last year?

2. On April 21 in 1960, this city was purposely built as the capital of its country, moving the capital away from its previous location on the coast. Designed in the shape of an airplane, it became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987. What is the name of this city, which comes from the name of the country, which in turn is named after a tree known for its red colour?

3. This country is unique as it has three ‘capital’ cities, none of them the largest in terms of size. The country’s three branches of government are split over the different cities. If the administrative capital is Pretoria, and Bloemfontein is the judicial capital, which city is the legislative capital?

4. The capital of this country was formed by the merger of three cities, Pest, Óbuda and Buda. The name of the city is also a reference to the same. Which city is this, known for its thermal baths and lovely hills?

5. Some countries have both an official capital city and a designated de-facto capital. In this particular country, The Hague is the seat of government and the administrative centre. It’s also home to the International Court of Justice; but it is not the official capital. Which country is this, and what is its official capital?

6. El Alto is the highest international airport in the world, situated at 4,061 metres above sea level. At this height, the air is so thin that most wide-boy aircraft cannot operate a full load. Built to service the de facto capital La Paz, in which country would you find this airport?

7. This city is the most northerly capital in the world, and the most westerly capital in Europe. With a population of just 1.2 lakh that makes up 32% of the national population, it is also the most bustling. Which city is this, whose name means ‘Bay of Smokes’ in old Norse?

8. Quito is the second highest capital city in the world, situated 2,850 metre above sea level, on the slopes of an active volcano. If it is the nearest capital to the zero degree latitude, lying less than one degree south of it, which country is it the capital of?

9. Vienna (Austria), Bratislava (Slovakia), Budapest (Hungary) and Belgrade (Serbia) are four of the most important European capital cities. Known for their vibrant cultural history, all are popular tourist destinations. What single factor connects them all, allowing free flow of trade and visitors?

10. This country is the only one in the world that does not have an official capital city. The smallest republic in the world, this island nation in the Pacific became very valuable because of rich phosphate deposits, which are now mined in a controlled manner. Which country is this?

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Answers

1. Bangkok

2. Brasilia

3. Cape Town; South Africa

4. Budapest; Hungary

5. The Netherlands; Amsterdam

6. Bolivia

7. Reykjavik, Iceland

8. Ecuador

9. The river Danube

10. Nauru

