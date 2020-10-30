Ballot battles: online resources for the US Presidential election

30 October 2020 15:53 IST

Follow the action with these online resources as the US Presidential election takes place on November 3

Red, Wine & Blue

This sisterhood is “harnessing the power of suburban women” to make a change — by bonding over wine and politics. Started by strategic consultant Katie Paris, it is using #VinoTheVote to mobilise Democrats (and the undecided) to go out and vote for Joe Biden in Ohio. Members’ social media feeds are filled with women representing the ‘Suburban Housewife’ (a term often used by US president Donald Trump), accompanied by funny captions. Details: redwine.blue

President Donald Trump on 60 Minutes

60 Minutes

President Trump’s interview with veteran 60 Minutes host Lesley Stahl drew 16.8 million total viewers. Although Trump apparently cut short the taped interview, which shared screen time with opponent Biden’s chat with Norah O’Donnell, it beat the numbers from Stormy Daniels’ interview with Anderson Cooper in 2018. On 60 Minutes YouTube channel.

Stephen Colbert for Showtime

Late night hosts

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver got a head start with an election special three weeks ago. Then Jimmy Fallon and The Roots rapped about how to properly complete Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballot, while Jimmy Kimmel shared an update on his son’s health, urging people to ‘vote with your heart’. On election night, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning late night host Stephen Colbert will host a one-hour live special on Showtime, reacting in real-time to state-by-state results. Trevor Noah’s Daily Show also has plans for live coverage titled Votegasm 2020: What Could Go Wrong? (Again).

Jay Bradley

Zen with Jay Bradley

US voters (and interested candidates across the world) are encouraged to find their ‘happy place’ before the chaos of election night in a 60-minute guided workshop on spiritual breathwork (a conscious breathing practise which helps people get centred). The Los Angeles-based wellness coach will lead the session via Zoom on November 2. Email to register: eerath@michelemariepr.com

Kerry Washington in Argent’s hot pink suit

#AmbitionSuitsYou

Wondering about the hot pink suit that Mandy Moore, Zoe Saldana and Kerry Washington, among many other female celebrities, have worn while voting? They’re all sporting a collaboration between Argent (a women’s workwear brand favoured by Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election) and Supermajority (an organisation fighting for a more equitable future for women). The four-piece collection, available in sizes 0 to 24, includes the suit, a white Super Stacked T-shirt, and pins to customise your statement look. Details: @argent on Instagram.