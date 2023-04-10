Preksha Tater on her exhibition Walking Wings

April 10, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

Would you walk if you could fly? As inane as that sounds, there are times when your wings are broken and all you can do is take one step at a time till they heal. It is this spirit of resilience that visual artist Preksha Tater has captured in her series ‘Poetics of Faces.”

“As an artist, I was always interested in the disfigurement of images. In 2014, I read an article on survivors of acid attacks and it touched me deeply. I began reading more and the following year, I met with these survivors at Sheroes Hangout in Agra,” says Preksha, who has made Bengaluru her home.

“Though they had been dealt such a harsh blow, they did not let it get in the way of their dreams and aspirations. Your self-worth and psyche take a beating when such mutilation is inflicted on you. Yet, that didn’t stop them from carrying on with their lives; the way they now looked was no deterrent to reaching their goals.”

Preksha felt their outlook on life was in sharp contrast to the perception of self and an obsession with wanting the ‘perfect photo’ prevalent today. Gradually, she began researching other forms of scarring for her work. “There is a marked difference in one’s psychology when it is a congenital defect versus an accident and I was trying to understand it.”

‘Poetics of Faces’ comprising four box works of sculptures and drawings inspired by acid attack survivors is one part of Preksha’s solo show ‘Walking Wings.’ The exhibition has around 50 of her drawings and other works created over the past seven years.

Having learnt painting and mural work while pursuing her Masters in Fine Arts from Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara, Preksha says she gradually got into sculptures, drawn by her fascination with dimensions.

Though her ongoing exhibition consists mostly of miniatures and drawings, quite a few of Preksha’s outdoor creations scale upwards of 60 feet. “I am interested in anything that challenges me outdoors.”

She prefers using epoxy over other media that require moulding and casting. “While using epoxy, the results are immediate; your hands can fashion what’s going on in your mind and you are able to make changes immediately. That is often lost in the transition while employing traditional methods and substances.”

Preksha says she began working with miniatures after she started collecting broken stubs of charcoal pencils. “I use an ordinary paper cutter to carve my pieces. I also use all kinds of material in my work — wood, thread, brass, terracotta and glass, and fashion whatever comes to mind at the moment.”

“One has to be consistent in practice whatever they do. Don’t stop yourself from reaching your dreams, no matter what comes your way. You may not be able to fly, but you can go slow on it. Perseverance will get you there.”

Walking Wings by Preksha Tater will be on at Gallery Time and Space till April 16, 2023.

