Mangalore-based artist Santhosh Andrade lends everyday scenes a new dimension

Textures and elements of folk art are present in Santhosh D Andrade’s realistic portrayal of childhood memories and surroundings

It is an everyday sight through a framed window of what appears to be a traditional house — a sari-clad woman stoops over, trying to draw water from a well. A realistic portrayal at that, the layered work also has elements and motifs of madhubani hidden within. In another frame, to the backdrop of pink walls and a very defined staircase flanked by walls with madhubani motifs, sits an elderly man in a kurta-dhoti deep in thought. On the staircase is also a little girl, engrossed in her own world.

Realism, as is evident, is artist Santhosh D Andrade’s forte, but the textures that these physical canvases lend to, are what makes his work in acrylic stand out. To the point that they invite one to run their fingers over the canvases.

What started out as a childhood pastime — he used to imitate portraits of Ganapati, Hanuman, and Jesus using crayons — soon grew into a passion. “I was obsessed with electronic gadgets, and still am. I used to paint and operate electronics simultaneously,” he recalls. And after pursuing a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts, specialising in Folk Art, he started painting professionally. Fifteen years after, not much has changed, except of course the technical expertise. Santhosh’s love for his surroundings, and its translation into his canvases, remain the same.

The 39-year-old, who hails from Chilimbi in Mangalore, combines skill with perception in his work. His love for the folk art form of madhubani surfaces repeatedly in the form of motifs and references. “My first brush with madhubani was at a college camp. Then, somewhere down the line, I started mixing folk art with realism,” says the artist, 33 of whose works are on display at Sarala’s Artworld, today. He goes on, “Some of the works on display are representations of my childhood memories. Others are of my own surroundings. Now, we as a society, are losing out on the natural beauty of our surroundings. With industrialisation, this is becoming a reality,” he says.

But what makes his works stand out, are the textures they lend. Though from a distance, they appear to be just another acrylic painting, as one looks deeper, these textures are revealed. Santhosh’s technique is what creates this effect. “Acrylic by itself, is rich. But, I add 10 to 11 layers of colours to the canvas to get the texture. I initially patch the colours on, and let them dry. Meanwhile, more patches are placed beside them. Once they are dry, more layers of different colours are slapped on. The more the layers, the more the richness,” explains Santhosh adding that when different colours are placed layer by layer, new shades take form. It takes him 10 to 12 days to finish one work, says the artist, adding that the tools for the same, are also made by him.

Santhosh Andrade’s works will be on display today at ArtWorld Sarala’s Art Centre, Teynampet.