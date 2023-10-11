October 11, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST

The red panda of Sikkim, the Indian gaur found in Kerala, the one-horned rhino of Assam and the Bengal tiger become the subjects of Trivandrum-based artist Nishi Chaitanya’s new series of paintings. Infinite Reminders, an exhibition that showcases her work along with that of Priyanka Aelay at Kalakriti Art Gallery, Hyderabad, invites viewers to take in stunning images of endangered wildlife species and enchanted forests. Priyanka Aelay’s paintings, meanwhile, are an extended exploration of the surreal mysterious forests, as an offshoot of her research on the folktale of Bala Nagamma. In their own way, both the series work as reminders of the need for ecological conservation.

The artists’ diverse and distinct styles reaffirm their affinity towards Nature and wildlife. Nishi who hails from Indore, had lived in Hyderabad and Kochi before finding her home in Trivandrum. She observes how the hues of green on the foliage differ in Hyderabad and Kochi. With no formal education in art, she took a liking to art when she lived in Kochi and trained under artist Sara Hussain. Poring over documentaries on wildlife and the common interest shared with her husband, Chaitanya Solanki, who pursues wildlife photography, she began specialising in wildlife painting.

In the four paintings on view at Kalakriti, Nishi depicts endangered animals in vivid hues, bringing to the fore their handsome portraits. Working on these large format paintings, she discovered the joy of painting several layers and states that though deep greens seem to be predominant, her favourite colours are specific hues of yellows, browns and blues. This is her first major exhibition in Hyderabad. She had earlier spent a month participating in an artist in residency programme in Hyderabad at Kalakriti.

Hyderabad-based artist Priyanka Aelay will display seven paintings that include one large format work and other smaller ones. She terms this series as a “parallel interpretation of the tranquil forests” she focussed on while researching the folktale of Bala Nagamma. In this series, she depicts the forests with its flora and fauna in the late evenings and early mornings, when the bright stars shine upon them. Discussing one of the paintings that seems like a recreation of a fantastical world with illuminated deers, birds and trees, Priyanka says it is reminiscent of the introduction scene of Bala Nagamma and equates it to how Sridevi is introduced on screen, amid deers, in Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. “This series is a reflection of my love for Nature and the emotional connect I experience when I look at birds and animals in the wilderness,” she sums up.

(Infinite Reminders is on view at Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, from October 13 to November 8)

