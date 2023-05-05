ADVERTISEMENT

Caring for coral reefs through art

May 05, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

Khoral blends technology with art to raise awareness about the environment

Dhriti Mankatalia

The exhibit features a stunning display of white coral-shaped structures that are made of paper. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Pulp Society Gallery has brought together the works of artists Rajat Sodhi and Christoph Klemmt, for their latest exhibition titled, “Khoral.” On display is a stunning display of white coral-shaped structures that are completely made of paper. The uniqueness of the structures lies in the design which has been generated through an algorithm. 

It is mesmerising to watch exhibits crafted with amazing attention to detail. Each structure is made up of 30 flaps, with each flap created using the technique of computational designing. The paper has been cut and pasted in a way that the structure stands erect, creating a breathtaking sight. 

The inspiration for “Khoral” came from the re-emergence of the significance of Nature during the pandemic, says Rajat. The dying Barrier Reef is a poignant reminder of the threat to coral reefs due to climate change, pollution, and human activities, he says. 

The view of the structures from the top. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“When corals die, they get bleached and turn white. Therefore, the white structure exhibits that corals are at risk,” explains Priyanshi Saxena, the curator of the exhibition. The light blinking on the surface of the structures represents the breathing movement of corals, a subtle reminder of their delicate nature. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Khoral” is a testament to the power of technology and creativity coming together for art that raises awareness about the environment. It is a visual representation of the intricate and awe-inspiring world that exists below the ocean’s surface, to be discovered and protected. “Our aim was to put out works that are beautiful to look at, interesting to engage with and which push forward such concerns about the environment”, says Priyanshi. 

And the exhibition establishes exactly that!

Khoral is on till May 13 at The Pulp Society Gallery, B-247 Okhla Industrial Area, Phase I; from 11 am to 6 pm(Sunday closed)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US