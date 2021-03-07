West Bengal elections | ‘Outsider’ barb made against Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata

07 March 2021 03:57 IST

The Trinamool Congress leadership, particularly West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party calling it a party of “Bahirgata ( outsiders)”.

On Saturday, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari used the same phrase against the Chief Minister saying that the Trinamool Congress candidate at Nandigram (from where Ms. Banerjee will contest the Assembly election)is an “outsider”. Mr. Adhikari said that Ms. Banerjee has hardly ever visited Nandigram in the past five years and raised questions on why she did not contest from Bhawanipur, where she resides.

