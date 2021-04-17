West Bengal Assembly elections | Jangipur poll adjourned after candidate dies of COVID-19

NEW DELHI

RSP nominee second contestant to die of virus within 24 hours

The Election Commission on Saturday adjourned polling for the Jangipur constituency in West Bengal scheduled for April 26 following the death of a candidate due to COVID-19.

Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Pradip Nandy died on Friday, after testing positive. The 73-year-old was the second candidate in the West Bengal elections to die of COVID-19 within 24 hours. Congress candidate for the Shamshergunj constituency Rezaul Haque died of the infection on Thursday.

