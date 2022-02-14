Uttar pradesh

PM Modi targets SP, says its family members 'looted' U.P.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, at Akbarpur in Ambedkar Nagar district on February 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Akbarpur (Kanpur Dehat) February 14, 2022 14:14 IST
Updated: February 14, 2022 14:14 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, saying they had distributed areas among family members for "loot" during their rule in the State.

Addressing an election rally for 10 assembly constituencies of Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat and Jalaun districts, PM Modi also derided the TMC for saying that it is fighting elections in Goa to 'divide' Hindu votes.

Advertising
Advertising

Mr. Modi asked the people whether they would like to vote for a party which would create "mafia ganj" in every district of the State.

The Prime Minister said the law against triple talaq has saved thousands of Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh.

Related Topics
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Bharatiya Janata Party
Read more...