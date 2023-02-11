ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura polls | ‘Old players of misgovernance joined hands’: PM Modi attacks Congress-CPI(M) alliance

February 11, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - Ambassa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a rally in Ambassa ahead of the Assembly polls in Tripura

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ‘Vijay Sankalp Rally’ for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections, at Ambassa in Dhalai district, on February 11, 2023 | Photo Credit: -

Lashing out at the Congress-CPI(M) alliance in Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that old players of misgovernance have joined hands.

ALSO READ
Three-way fight will help Left-Congress alliance in Tripura polls: Sitaram Yechury

Making a veiled reference to Tipra Motha, Mr. Modi claimed that some other parties were also helping the opposition alliance from behind but any vote for them will take Tripura several years backward.

“Old players of misgovernance have joined hands, some other parties are also helping them from behind — whatever may be their name or slogan but even a single vote for them will take Tripura backward,” he said, while addressing an election rally at Ambassa in Dhalai district.

Mr. Modi also alleged that the Left and Congress governments created division among tribals, while the BJP worked to resolve their issues, including that of the Brus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The BJP is working for the upliftment of tribals across India,” he asserted.

‘Double-engine’ government

Appealing to the people to vote for the “double-engine” government to continue the streak of development in the northeastern state, he told the rally, “Beware of the double-edged sword of Congress and Left, they want to stop all schemes that benefit the people.”

ALSO READ
Explained | The big northeast battle en route to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The PM said the Congress and Left know only how to betray the poor, alleging that people have suffered due to years of their misgovernance.

“Earlier, CPI(M) cadres used to control police stations, while the BJP established rule of law in the state,” he said.

Mr. Modi asserted that the BJP has freed Tripura from the atmosphere of fear and a culture of 'chanda' (donations).

“Your votes will keep the Leftists away from power and ensure continuance of 'double-engine' government in Tripura,” he added.

Listing the initiatives taken by his government for the development of the state, Mr. Modi said that Tripura's economy will massively benefit from the Act East policy of the Centre and it will soon become the gateway to Southeast Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US