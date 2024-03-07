ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura LoP Animesh Debbarma resigns, to take oath as Minister in BJP-led govt

March 07, 2024 11:32 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - Agartala

Animesh Debbarma, after submitting his resignation, told reporters that he would move to the Raj Bhavan to be sworn-in as a Minister

PTI

Animesh Debbarma. Photo: X/@animeshdb70

Senior Tipra Motha leader Animesh Debbarma on March 7 resigned as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Tripura Assembly.

He, along with another MLA of the party, Brishaketu Debbarma, will take oath as Ministers in the BJP-led Government in the northeastern State during the day.

“The Tipra Motha has 13 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly. It will join the government as an ally of the BJP and will be allotted two ministerial berths,” Mr. Animesh Debbarma said.

The development comes days after a tripartite agreement for amicably resolving all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura was signed in New Delhi between the Tipra Motha, the Tripura Government and the Centre.

Currently, there are nine Ministers in Tripura, including Chief Minister Manik Saha. According to the rules, the State can have 12 Ministers including the CM.

Mr. Animesh Debbarma, after submitting his resignation, told reporters that he would move to the Raj Bhavan to be sworn-in as a Minister.

Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma, who is now camping out of the State, would fly back to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The tripartite agreement signed on February 2 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah agreed to amicably resolve all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura related to history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language, according to an official statement.

