March 05, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST

The findings presented here are from the post-poll survey conducted in Tripura during the 2023 Assembly election by Lokniti: a research programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), Delhi.

The survey was conducted between February 27 and March 1. A total of 1,003 voters spread across 40 polling stations in 10 randomly selected Assembly constituencies were interviewed for the survey. The fieldwork was coordinated by Ashutosh Kumar Tiwari, a research scholar of the Department of Political Science, Tripura University.

The Assembly constituencies were randomly selected using the probability proportional-to-size method. Thereafter, four polling stations within each of the sampled Assembly constituencies were selected using the SRS method. In each polling station, 25 voters were randomly interviewed. The interviews were conducted face-to-face at electors’ homes by specially trained field investigators, mostly students from Tripura University. All the interviews were conducted in the language spoken by the voters, mainly Bengali, and some in local tribal language, mainly Kokborok.

The Lokniti team which coordinated and analysed the data consisted of Vibha Attri, Jyoti Mishra, Aaliyia Malik, Devesh Kumar, Danny Jeyaraj, Himanshu Bhattacharya, Dhananjay Kumar Singh, Himanshu Kapoor and Rishikesh Yadav. This study was directed by Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar and Sandeep Shastri.

