Pawan Kalyan public meeting in Warangal

November 21, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated November 22, 2023 12:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Matinee Idol and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan will be participating in a public meeting in Warangal as part of the BJP election campaign on Wednesday. This will be the film star’s first campaign for the Telangana Assembly elections after his party has been allotted eight seats out of the 119 in TS for being the NDA partner. Assam Chief Minister Hemanth Sarma is also scheduled to take part in an election meeting in Charminar and Malakpet Assembly constituencies on Wednesday, said a press release on Tuesday.

