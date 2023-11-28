KCR invokes rich legacy of Kakatiyas on last day of campaigning

November 28, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated November 29, 2023 01:07 pm IST - WARANGAL

BRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao addressed the 95th Ashirwada Sabha as part of his State-wide election campaign in Warangal, once the capital of the Kakatiya kingdom, on the concluding day of electioneering for Assembly polls, by invoking the rich legacy of the Kakatiya rulers’ architecture and tank irrigation system.

The Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, the iconic monument of the Kakatiya era, was incorporated in Telangana State emblem and named the State government’s tank restoration programme as “Mission Kakatiya” after the formation of Telangana as a tribute to the Kakatiya rulers, he said while addressing a huge gathering on Tuesday afternoon.

Flanked by BRS candidates and sitting MLAs from Warangal West and East constituencies D. Vinay Bhaskar and N. Narender, Mr. Rao said that Warangal played a pivotal role in the Separate State Movement.

Remembering Praja Kavi Kaloji Narayana Rao and Telangana ideologue Professor K. Jayashankar, he said that the Telangana government named two prestigious universities after them.

He said Telangana made rapid progress in all spheres under the nine and a half years of the BRS rule. Our government’s holistic approach heralded the welfare of all sections, he claimed, calling upon voters to elect the BRS for the third consecutive term to continue the pace of development.

He criticised the Congress party accusing it of trying to woo the voters by making empty promises and false narratives against the BRS government.

