ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena releases list of eight candidates for Telangana polls

November 08, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party which is in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its list of eight candidates contesting in the Telangana Assembly elections here through the party president Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday night. The candidates are: M. Premkumar (Kukatpally), S. Shankar Goud (Parigi), M. Satish Reddy (Kodad), V. Lakshman Goud (Nagarkurnool), M. Ramakrishna (Khammam), L. Surender Rao (Kothagudem), Dr. T. Sampath Naik (Wyra-ST) and M. Umadevi (Awaraopet-ST), according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US