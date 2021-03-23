TN Assembly polls | Stalin promises houses for Rameswaram fishermen

Ramanathapuram

23 March 2021 14:43 IST

Rameswaram fishermen will get free housing, if the DMK comes to power, party president M. K. Stalin said on Monday night.

Speaking at a well-attended public meeting, he introduced candidates Kadarbasha Muthuramalingam (Ramanathapuram), Raja Kannappan (Mudukalathur), Murugesan (Paramakudi) -- all contesting on the ‘Rising Sun’ symbol -- and K. R. Manickam (Tiruvadanai), of Congress.

In his 45-minute speech, he said that the DMK, under his leadership, would build dwellings for the fishermen. Apart from COVID-19, the floods and cyclones had ruined the livelihoods of fishermen. The new government would give them sops with which the fishermen could start over. At a time, when the prices of petrol and diesel had touched a new high in the BJP government, the DMK government, after the polls, would give substantial subsidies so that the fishermen were able to sustain themselves in their occupation.

The AIADMK and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who had come by “accident” to his post, had neglected the downtrodden all these years, Mr. Stalin claimed. With the election coming, the AIADMK claimed to have implemented many programmes. “Don't believe them. It is all only on paper...” he said. He went on to allege that Mr. Palaniswami had given advertisements in newspapers with public money. He will face the music soon for all his misdeeds, Mr. Stalin warned.

The AIADMK, which had been sleeping since December 2020, suddenly turned active. Announcement after announcement came in the media. There it ends. After the polls, they would again go back to their silent mode, Mr. Stalin claimed.

According to him, the DMK's manifesto had been well crafted after the committee interacted with the people and communities across Tamil Nadu. The party’s manifesto would be implemented in full for all the sections. “You will experience a new life in Tamil Nadu,” he said.