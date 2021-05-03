Tamil Nadu will win hereafter, says Stalin

CHENNAI

03 May 2021 01:51 IST

‘My thinking, action will be for people’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday said the new government to be formed under him would actually be run by those who were aspiring for an ideal government for Tamil Nadu.

“Tamil Nadu has announced the victory of the DMK. The State will win hereafter,” he said in a statement.

He told reporters that the swearing-in ceremony would be kept a simple affair at the Raj Bhavan in view of the pandemic.

Thanking political leaders, Chief Ministers of various States, religious heads, film personalities and industrialists, who congratulated him on the victory, Mr. Stalin said the leaders of alliance parties, who ideologically stood shoulder-to- shoulder to fight the election, also deserved appreciation. “My thinking and action will always be for the betterment of the people,”

“We wanted to form the government when our leader Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) was alive. But time pre-empted us,” he added.