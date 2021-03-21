Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | Will take up Plus Two ‘all pass’ demand with CM, says Panneerselvam

BODINAYAKKANUR

21 March 2021 22:46 IST

Deputy CM counters MK Stalin saying that the DMK supremo should take a look at the AIIMS site in Madurai before alleging work hasn’t progressed.

AIADMK leader and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday said that he would positively take up the demand of [sections of] the Plus Two students for being declared “all pass” with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and do his best “in the prevailing circumstances.”

At an election rally at Seeliyampatti, in Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency from where he is contesting, Mr. Panneerselvam said that with the election model code of conduct in force, the government would examine the modalities of the demands of the Plus Two students. On hearing about his announcement, the students who had come there cheered.

Challenging the opposition members, Mr. Panneerselvam said that nobody can dare destroy the AIADMK. It has the blessings of late leaders MGR and Jayalalithaa. "Tamil Nadu is the fort of the AIADMK. I promise the people that the party would complete all the remaining projects..." At many points, he appealed to the public to cast their votes for the two-leaves," from the specially made campaign vehicle.

Loan waiver

The AIADMK government, under the leadership of Mr. Palaniswami had on a single order waived ₹12000 crore. He also said that the same government would deliver washing machines free of cost to the eligible persons and also give them six LPG refills every year. “Out of frustration and unable to stomach the popularity of the AIADMK, the Opposition is trying to mislead by stating that it is impossible.” He said, the Amma's (Jayalalithaa) government which had delivered its promises, would continue to do so.

On DMK president M K Stalin's claim that no work had moved on the AIIMS site in Thopur near Madurai, Mr. Panneerselvam said that Mr. Stalin should visit the site for himself and speak. The entire 200 acre complex is being fenced and levelling works were underway. “I happened to pass through the point this morning... Hence, I am making a statement here," he added.

Repeating more than once, he said that “I stand before you as one among your family. You people elected me and my leader gave me positions such as Chief Minister and Minister..I will always be thankful to that,” he said and at a village, where a large number of minorities flanked his vehicle, Mr. Panneerselvam said that the AIADMK would always stand by the minorities irrespective of whether it was in power or not.