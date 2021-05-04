Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | Stalin to be sworn in as CM on May 7

Top job: M.K. Stalin was unanimously elected the leader of the DMK Legislature Party on Tuesda

CHENNAI

04 May 2021 22:55 IST

IAS officers directed to visit districts to monitor COVID-19 situation

DMK president M.K. Stalin will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, along with his Council of Ministers, by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

At a meeting of 133 newly-elected DMK MLAs [including the candidates of alliance parties elected on the Rising Sun symbol] held at the party’s headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, on Tuesday, Mr. Stalin was unanimously elected the leader of the DMK Legislature Party. The party’s general secretary, Duraimurugan, proposed his name for the post, which was seconded by principal secretary K.N. Nehru.

Mr. Stalin is expected to meet the Governor on Wednesday to stake a claim to form the next government.

Advertising

Advertising

In a related development, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and handed over to him the Election Commission of India’s notification under Section 73 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, for the constitution of the new Assembly for Tamil Nadu.

Controlling COVID-19

Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin held a meeting with Chief Secretary Rajiv Ranjan, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, DGP J.K. Tripathy and other senior officials in Chennai. He advised them to depute IAS officers who had been appointed to monitor the availability of beds, medicines and oxygen, and medical professionals to the districts to ensure quality treatment to COVID-19 patients.

A press release said he made a strong case for proper implementation of new COVID-19 lockdown regulations as that alone could control the spread of the disease.

He also sought details on the measures taken to control the spread of the virus and the availability of beds, oxygen and medicines.

Mr. Stalin issued an appeal to make the preventive measures against COVID-19 a “people’s movement”.

“People should diligently follow the new restrictions announced by the government as the second wave is more severe than the first, and is costing more lives,” he said in a statement.

Pointing out that news from the northern States had become a great cause of concern as hundreds were dying every day, Mr. Stalin said people should be doubly cautious. “People have understood that the new curbs were announced for their welfare and to break the COVID-19 chain. People should treat them as self-imposed curbs,” he said.

He requested people not to come out of their houses unless it was absolutely necessary, and urged them to wear masks. “If you are working from an air-conditioned room, keep the door open. Wash your hands with disinfectants. Eat a lot of vegetable and fruits,” he said.