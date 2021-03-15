Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | AMMK releases fourth list

CHENNAI

The AMMK has allotted 73 constituencies including 60 for the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has decided to field its medical wing secretary, P. Kalidas, in the R.K. Nagar assembly constituency, which is being represented by the party’s founder-general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran in the outgoing Assembly.

This marked a change in the AMMK position as Mr Dhinakaran said in early February that he would seek re-election from the constituency.

In a list released on Monday, the party also named nominees for six more constituencies. The AMMK has allotted 73 constituencies including 60 for the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK).

