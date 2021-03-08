Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | AMMK, AIMIM ink deal, latter to contest in three seats

Chennai

The AIMIM has been allotted three seats – Vaniyambadi, Sankarapuram and Krishnagiri, according to the pact signed by T.T.V. Dhinakaran

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, have entered into an electoral pact for the Assembly polls.

As part of the agreement, the AIMIM has been allotted three seats – Vaniyambadi, Sankarapuram and Krishnagiri, according to the pact signed by T.T.V. Dhinakaran, general secretary of the AMMK, Mohammed Rahmatullah Tayyab, AIMIM’s in charge for Tamil Nadu, and T.S. Vakeel Ahmed, president of the State unit of the AIMIM.

Earlier in the day, after holding interviews with a section of aspirants, Mr. Dhinakaran termed as “false” the reports regarding his party negotiating with the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). While refusing to divulge the details of the AMMK’s talks with other parties, he expressed the confidence that the entire composition of the alliance would be made known by Tuesday or Wednesday. The AMMK’s list of candidates would be released in a few days.

As for the AIADMK’s reported offer of seats to disqualified legislators, the AMMK leader also described it as “sheer rumour” and said this was being spread especially in the Cauvery delta region. “None of my party’s office bearers or members would believe it.” A senior office bearer of the AMMK from Thanjavur, M. Rengasamy, who was also present, denied that feelers were sent to him. “No one has contacted me,” he asserted.

Mr Dhinakaran contended that his presence in the electoral fray would not lead to split in anti-DMK votes, as his party had been striving for the establishment of “Amma [Jayalalithaa] government.”