ADVERTISEMENT

Synchronised estimation of Nilgiri Tahr begins in Tamil Nadu, parts of Kerala

April 29, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated April 30, 2024 02:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

More than 700 field staff will be involved in the survey to be held from April 29 to May 1

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day estimation of the Nilgiri Tahr carried out by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department in collaboration with Kerala Forest Department, Wildlife Institute of India, WWF-India and IUCN started on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department on Monday launched the first synchronised estimation of the Nilgiri Tahr, the State animal of Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The synchronised survey will also cover the Eravikulam and the Silent Valley National Parks of Kerala that are contiguous with the tahr habitats in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala to count Nilgiri tahrs in a first synchronised survey from April 29

The three-day exercise is carried out by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department in collaboration with Kerala Forest Department, Wildlife Institute of India, WWF-India and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Nilgiri Tahr habitat of Tamil Nadu is divided into 13 forest divisions, 100 forest beats and 140 blocks for synchronised survey. More than 700 field staff will be involved in the survey from April 29 to May 1,” Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forest, posted on ‘X’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Nilgiri tahr tracked one month after being fitted with radio-collar in Mukurthi National Park

“Grass Hills National Park and Mukurthi National Park share their boundary with Eravikulam National Park and Silent Valley National Park of Kerala respectively. The results of the synchronised survey and the approximate numbers of Nilgiri tahr in the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu will provide crucial and critical baseline data for conservation planning and management of Nilgiri Tahr population,” the post said.

A timely intervention to safeguard State animal

M.G. Ganesan, Director of the Project Nilgiri Tahr said, the population would be estimated using bounded count and double observer methods. The exercise starts from 7 a.m. and continues until a team assigned for a particular tahr habitat area covers the entire place.

The Department is not using drones for the survey as their sound and movement might disturb the mountain ungulate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US