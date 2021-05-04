Newly elected DMK MLAs to meet on Tuesday

Victory banner: DMK cadres putting up a poster of party president M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Monday.

CHENNAI

04 May 2021 01:08 IST

Stalin may take charge on May 7; EPS reaches out

The newly elected DMK MLAs will meet at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters, on May 4 to elect M.K. Stalin as the leader of the DMK legislature party. Party general secretary Duraimurugan has directed the MLAs to attend the meeting without fail.

After the meeting, the DMK will intimate Governor Banwarilal Purohit of the election. The Governor is then expected to invite Mr. Stalin to form the next government for which the DMK will submit a list of Ministers-designate.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held on May 7. Mr. Stalin has already said the event will be held in a modest way at the Raj Bhavan in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

Talking to reporters after paying his respects at the memorial of his father M. Karunandhi on Sunday night, Mr Stalin said the DMK government would dedicate itself to fulfilling the promises made in the election manifesto. “We will also implement the 10-year vision statement released by me,” he said.

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami who resigned earlier in the day as Chief Minister, extended his wishes to Mr. Stalin. “I extend my wishes to Mr. Stalin, who is set to take over as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Palaniswami wrote in Tamil on Twitter, tagging Mr. Stalin’s handle.

Thanking him for the wishes, Mr. Stalin requested Mr. Palaniswami’s cooperation. “Your suggestions and cooperation are necessary to make Tamil Nadu great. Democracy is both ruling and Opposition parties. Let’s protect such a democracy,” he said.