Farmers in Kallakurichi cautioned against putting up electric fences

March 26, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The act of farmers putting up electrical fencing is a punishable offence as per the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and the Electricity Act, 2003.

The Hindu Bureau

Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has warned farmers in the district against erecting electric fences as part of their efforts to protect their standing crops from wild animals.

In a press release, Mr. Jatavath said illegal electrification of fences had claimed the lives of wild animals particularly elephants in several areas. The act of farmers putting up electrical fencing is a punishable offence as per the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and the Electricity Act, 2003.

Hence, farmers in the district are warned against putting up electrical fencing to protect their crops. Field staff will conduct intensive patrolling and combing and look for electrical fences near reserve forests. If the authorities come across any electric fence, stringent criminal action would be initiated against farmers, he said.

