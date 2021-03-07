Tamil NaduCHENNAI 07 March 2021 20:03 IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | 10 parties extend support to AIADMK
Leaders of 10 smaller political parties called on AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the party head office in Chennai on Sunday morning to extend their support to the AIADMK in the upcoming Assembly elections.
They include Puthiya Needhi Katchi and Tamil Nadu Muslim League, an AIADMK press release said.
