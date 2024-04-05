ADVERTISEMENT

Ruling SKM chief P.S. Tamang releases poll manifesto, ‘guarantees’ social uplift

April 05, 2024 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - Gangtok

The manifesto is based on nine guarantees for social uplift — dignity, capability, good governance, education, health, empowerment, pride, prosperity and social equality.

PTI

File photo of Sikkim Chief Minister P.S. Tamang | Photo Credit: PTI

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president and Chief Minister P.S. Tamang on April 5 released the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the state promising social uplift.

ADVERTISEMENT

The manifesto is based on nine guarantees for social uplift — dignity, capability, good governance, education, health, empowerment, pride, prosperity and social equality.

The 56-page manifesto titled "9 Guarantees of P S Tamang" was unveiled in the presence of senior party leaders and party supporters from Zoom-Salghari, Rinchenpong, Daramdin and Soreng-Chakung constituencies of Soreng and Gyalshing districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As we embark on this journey towards achieving 'Sunowlo Sikkim, Sammridh Sikkim', I am filled with optimism and determination. With our unwavering resolve and the trust placed in us by the citizens, I am confident that together, we will overcome challenges and realize our collective vision for a prosperous and inclusive society," Tamang said after releasing the manifesto at Chakung playground in Soreng district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With a few days left before the state goes to simultaneous polls on April 19, Tamang, also the SKM president, started his campaign from the Soreng-Chakung assembly constituency.

The SKM party president will campaign across all six districts and will cover all 31 constituencies. It will conclude on April 15 when he will address a state-level 'Jansabha' (rally) at Rangpo ground in Pakyong district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party supremo, who is contesting elections from two constituencies, Soreng-Chakung and Rhenock, urged party cadres to spread the message of the manifesto across the state.

"The next five years after the elections will be dedicated to the people of Sikkim who will see a major transformation from the existing scenario. The programmes and policies lined up in our manifesto will bring about positive change in society,” he said.

Tamang said post delimitation, the number of seats in the state assembly will increase to 40 from the current 32. Also, 33 per cent of the 12 seats will be reserved for women, he said.

"All the 40 seats in the assembly will be reserved seats in the 2029 elections. Sikkim will be a tribal state in the coming days," he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US