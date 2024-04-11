ADVERTISEMENT

Centre provides 'Y+' category CRPF security to Sikkim BJP leader Dilli Ram Thapa

April 11, 2024 10:48 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - New Delhi

The BJP has named Dilli Ram Thapa from the Upper Burtuk Assembly Constituency.

PTI

Representational image.

The Central government has provided 'Y+ escort' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilli Ram Thapa, sources said on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

He has been granted the facility only in Sikkim, it added.

Sikkim has 32 assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat.

Polling for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously on April 19.

.The MHA has also provided 'Y+' category CRPF security to BJP state in-charge of Sikkim, Dilip Kumar Jaiswal

