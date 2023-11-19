ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi at poll rally in Rajasthan

November 19, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - Bundi

Rahul Gandhi also accused the Prime Minister of wanting to make two ‘Hindustans’, one for Adani and the other for the poor

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Bundi district, on November 19, 2023. Photo: X/@INCIndia via PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on November 19 targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of working for businessman Gautam Adani “round-the-clock”.

Instead of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, the Prime Minister should say ‘Adani ji Ki Jai’ because he works for him, Mr. Gandhi charged at an election rally in Bundi.

He said the poor, farmers, labourers are ‘Bharat Mata’ and the ‘Jai’ of Bharat Mata will be when the participation of these sections will be ensured in the country.

He also accused the Prime Minister of wanting to make two ‘Hindustans’, one for Adani and the other for the poor.

The Congress leader also said that Mr. Modi will not conduct a caste census no matter what.

“Rahul Gandhi and Congress party can do this,” he asserted.

The Congress has been targeting the Adani group, accusing it of benefiting from the BJP Government, and has been demanding a JPC probe into the allegations made by a U.S. Research group Hindenburg. The Adani-led business conglomerate has denied any wrongdoing on its part.

