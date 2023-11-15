Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kooner from Karanpur seat dies during treatment at AIIMS-Delhi

November 15, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - Jaipur

The Congress’ candidate from Rajasthan’s Karanpur Assembly constituency, Gurmeet Singh Kooner, died during treatment at the AIIMS-Delhi, party leaders said in Jaipur on November 15.

He was 75. Kooner, who was the sitting MLA from Karanpur, was admitted to the Geriatric Medicine Ward of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on November 12.

Kooner died of sepsis with septic shock and renal disease, according to the death certificate issued by the hospital. He was also suffering from hypertension.

Polls to the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25.

