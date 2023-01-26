ADVERTISEMENT

Youth flavour in Congress list of candidates for Meghalaya

January 26, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - GUWAHATI

Former Union Minister Vincent H. Pala, 11 former MLAs, 10 women and a former policeman-turned-extremist are among 55 fielded by the party

The Hindu Bureau

Vincent Pala. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Congress on Wednesday announced a ‘youthful’ list of candidates for the February 27 Assembly elections in Meghalaya.

More than 20 candidates figuring in the first list of 55 candidates are first-timers and 10, including former minister Deborah C. Marak are women.

The party is expected to name the candidates for the remaining five seats later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the list, State Congress president Vincent H. Pala would contest from the Sutnga-Saipung Assembly constituency. A former Union Minister, he represents the Shillong parliamentary seat in the Lok Sabha.

“We have presented a youthful list with 33 young candidates, many of whom are highly educated and have a good professional background,” Bobbeeta Sharma, Congress media coordinator for Meghalaya said on Thursday.

The list has a total of 11 former MLAs. They include Saleng A. Sangma, who resigned as the Nationalist Congress Party legislator and joined Congress on January 23 and former minister Sayeedullah Nongrum.

Mr Sangma is contesting from his pet Gambegre constituency while Mr Nongrum is the candidate for the Mahendraganj seat.

Former policeman-turned-extremist, Champion R. Sangma is among the candidates. He is contesting the Songsak constituency.

Congress kept losing its legislators after becoming the single-largest party with 21 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections. It received a major jolt when 12 MLAs joined the Trinamool Congress in November 2021.

The party was left with no MLAs in 2022 when five of them aligned with the National People’s Party-led coalition government, of which the BJP is a constituent. These five subsequently joined other parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US