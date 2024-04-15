ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP tenure is a setback for Kapus, says Vangaveeti Radha

April 15, 2024 07:01 am | Updated 07:01 am IST - CHITTOOR

He urges the community to vote in favour of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Kapu leader Vangaveeti Radha addressing a meeting in Chittoor on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Alleging that the Kapus suffered a lot during the YSRCP rule in Andhra Pradesh, an influential leader from the community, Vangaveeti Radha on April 14 urged the community to vote in favour of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance in the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the community, Mr. Radha, son of Congress leader Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga, said that the tenure of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been disappointing. “The Kapus have slipped into backwardness during the YSRCP rule,” he alleged.

Mr. Radha said that the TDP, during its tenure, had provided 5% reservations to the Kapus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to stone pelting on the Chief Minister in Vijayawada, Mr. Radha blamed it on the “failure of the police and intelligence”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take action against the DGP and intelligence IG.

Daggumalla Prasada Rao, the NDA candidate for Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency, said that the only the TDP could ensure social justice to all sections of the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All sections of the society have been subjected to oppression under the dictatorial rule of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he alleged and said that the leadership of N. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan was necessary for Andhra Pradesh.

Gurajala Jaganmohan Naidu, the TDP candidate for the Chittoor Assembly constituency, promised to safeguard the rights of the Kapus.

Earlier in the day, the TDP, JSP, and BJP cadres gathered at the Murakambattu Circle, on the outskirts of Chittoor, to welcome Mr. Radha who took part in a roadshow that covered Murakambattu, MSR Junction and Dargah Circle. He garlanded the statues of Sri Krishna Devaraya and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US