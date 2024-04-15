Y.S. Vivekananda’s daughter seeks support for her cousin Sharmila in Kadapa

April 15, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Reiterating her demand for expediting the probe into the murder of her father, Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, Dr. Suneetha Narreddy has accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of shielding the accused in the murder case.

She urged the electorate of Andhra Pradesh to vote against the incumbent government and appealed to the voters of Kadapa Lok Sabha to elect A.P. Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila, defeating the sitting MP from YSRCP, Y.S. Avinash Reddy, who is accused in Vivekananda’s murder case.

Addressing the media at the TUWJ Office here on April 15, she stated that she was seeking support from the people due to the delayed and denied justice, citing various reasons including delays in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into her father’s murder.

“Since the CBI is under pressure, they are not accelerating the probe. This is my allegation,” she stated, accusing Y.S. Avanish Reddy of murdering his father for political gain. “Since my father was a prominent leader, they wanted to eliminate him,” she alleged.

Condemning remarks made against Y.S. Sharmila by Y.S. Vimalamma, who is the sister of Vivekananda Reddy, she said, “The comments of Vimalamma that Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy would not have allowed daughters from the family to pursue political careers, had he been alive, are false. She (Vimalamma) is making several contradictory statements,” Suneetha said.

Further, Suneetha presented a detailed slideshow explaining the incident that occurred in March 2019. She displayed photos and videos related to the case, claimed to have been obtained from the CBI. She also questioned the silence of her cousin and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, regarding the case. Additionally, she accused the media group owned by Jagan Mohan Reddy of disseminating misleading information on her father’s murder.

Suneetha, who is currently campaigning for her cousin Y.S. Sharmila, stated that she had been fighting for justice for the past five years. She alleged that she had been compelled to seek justice for her father and claimed that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had not responded to her calls and official letters.

