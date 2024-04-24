Wrong narrative has been set projecting DK as communal district, says Captain Brijesh Chowta

April 24, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The BJP candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency and secretary of the party’s Karnataka unit Captain Brijesh Chowta said here on Wednesday that a wrong narrative has been set projecting the district as a communal one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a question at his press conference on the last day of the public campaign for the April 26 elections in the constituency, Capt. Chowta said: “Perception (about Dakshina Kananda) and the reality differs.”

He said that the district is not free from communal incidents. Other districts in Karnataka too have reported communal incidents. But Dakshina Kannada has been branded as the communal district as such a wrong narrative has been set.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now it is time to set the right narrative by projecting the strength of the district and its people,” he said. “There is an ocean of possibilities in Dakshina Kannada,” he said.

Explaining about the nine focus areas of his task sheet (or manifesto) for Dakshina Kannada released on Tuesday, Capt. Chowta said that he intends hold an interaction with all stakeholders of Dakshina Kannada under the title ‘catch up with Captain’ in the coming days. It is to understand the pulse of the people and take their suggestions, complaints for the development of the district.

He said that some Islamist forces have been attempting to lure Muslim youths of the district to indulge in anti-national and anti-social activities in the district. They are trying to strengthen an ecosystem to make gullible youths to indulge in such activities. The district should not emerge as a breeding ground for sleeper cells. Hence in view of strengthening the security in the region there is a need to set up a unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Capt. Chowta said that he will try to get a Sainik school to Mangaluru as the Indian Coast Guard’s training academy is coming up in Mangaluru. The school will be named after Rani Abbakka.

Capt. Chowta reiterated that his commitment is for Hindutva and priority will be for development of Dakshina Kannada.

President of Dakshina Kannada unit of the party Satish Kumpala and the party’s constituency election in-charge and a former MLC Captain Ganesh Karnik were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.