Will repeal NRC, CAA if INDIA bloc voted to power: Mamata

April 17, 2024 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - Silchar (Assam)

Mamata alleged that there will be "no democracy and elections if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power" for the third consecutive term

PTI

TMC Supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Alleging that the BJP has made the entire country a "detention camp", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 17 said the CAA and NRC will be scrapped if opposition bloc INDIA forms government at the Centre.

Addressing an election rally here in support of four TMC candidates in Assam, she alleged that there will be "no democracy and elections if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power" for the third consecutive term.

"They (BJP) made the entire country a detention camp... I have never seen such a dangerous election in my life," Ms. Banerjee said.

She asserted that her party TMC loves all religions and does not want people to be divided on religious lines.

"If the INDIA bloc wins, there will not be the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Uniform Civil Code. We will repeal all discriminatory laws," Ms. Banerjee said at the rally.

She appealed to people to vote for all four Trinamool Congress candidates in Assam in the Lok Sabha polls and announced that her party would contest all 126 Assembly seats in the 2026 State polls.

"This is just a trailer and the final is yet to come. I will come again," Ms. Banerjee added.

TMC to release Lok Sabha poll manifesto in five languages, including Nepali and Oi Chiki
