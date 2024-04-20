ADVERTISEMENT

Uttarakhand records low voter turnout of 53% in Phase 1 of LS polls

April 20, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - New Delhi

During the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, the State recorded 58.01% turnout

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra

Three generations - Prabha Sharma, her daughter Preeti Kaushik, and granddaughters Shamita Kaushik and Sakshi Kaushik - voted together at a polling booth in Dehradun on April 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Of the 21 States and Union Territories that went to the polls on Friday, Uttarakhand remained at number 19th in terms of voting percentage. Hills in both Kumaon and Garhwal regions performed worst in comparison to districts in plains.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the data provided by the Election Commission, the State’s overall average voting percentage (till 5 p.m.) remained at 53.64%, the third lowest in the country, after Bihar (47.49) and Rajasthan (50.95).

The voting started early morning with pictures of newly weds and elderly people casting their votes going viral on social media. Some were taken on palanquins to booths in hills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seers queue up to vote in Haridwar on April 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Among the five Lok Sabha constituencies, Nainital recorded 59.36% voter turnout while Haridwar saw 59.01% voting till evening. In Tehri, 51.01% turnout was reported, followed by Garhwal with 48.79% and Almora at 44.53.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The voting percentage this year was less than the turnout of 58.01% recorded during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami waiting to cast his vote at the Nagra Tarai polling station in Khatima on April 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Terming it a “sad state of affairs and a matter of immense concern”, Anoop Nautiyal, a social worker, said such a low turnout despite mass awareness campaigns both by officials of Election Commission and by political parties, needs immediate attention.

“As of 5 p.m., there is a 7.67% vote decline in Uttarakhand compared to 2019. Biggest decline of 12.78% is in the Haridwar constituency. Finally, if vote % reaches 57%, it would mean that 35+ lakh voters out of 83+ lakh did not vote in State. This is very concerning,” said Mr. Nautiyal, founder of the Social Development for Communities Foundation, an NGO.

Lok Sabha polls 2024 | How India voted during Phase 1
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US