Uttarakhand records low voter turnout of 53% in Phase 1 of LS polls

April 20, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - New Delhi

Of the 21 States and Union Territories that went to the polls on Friday, Uttarakhand remained at number 19th in terms of voting percentage. Hills in both Kumaon and Garhwal regions performed worst in comparison to districts in plains.

According to the data provided by the Election Commission, the State’s overall average voting percentage (till 5 p.m.) remained at 53.64%, the third lowest in the country, after Bihar (47.49) and Rajasthan (50.95).

The voting started early morning with pictures of newly weds and elderly people casting their votes going viral on social media. Some were taken on palanquins to booths in hills.

Among the five Lok Sabha constituencies, Nainital recorded 59.36% voter turnout while Haridwar saw 59.01% voting till evening. In Tehri, 51.01% turnout was reported, followed by Garhwal with 48.79% and Almora at 44.53.

The voting percentage this year was less than the turnout of 58.01% recorded during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

Terming it a “sad state of affairs and a matter of immense concern”, Anoop Nautiyal, a social worker, said such a low turnout despite mass awareness campaigns both by officials of Election Commission and by political parties, needs immediate attention.

“As of 5 p.m., there is a 7.67% vote decline in Uttarakhand compared to 2019. Biggest decline of 12.78% is in the Haridwar constituency. Finally, if vote % reaches 57%, it would mean that 35+ lakh voters out of 83+ lakh did not vote in State. This is very concerning,” said Mr. Nautiyal, founder of the Social Development for Communities Foundation, an NGO.

