TDP likely to field Turpu Kapu leader as MP candidate for Vizianagaram Lok Sabha segment

March 25, 2024 03:18 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 11:05 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) which has alliance with BJP and JSP is expected to field Turpu Kapu community leader to win the hearts of the largest community in Vizianagaram Parliamentary constituency.

The party observed that the community was unhappy with the allocation of four Assembly seats out of seven constituencies within the MP segment for the upper castes. Rajam was reserved for scheduled castes.

So far the party fielded only Kondapalli Srinivas (Turpu Kapu) from Gajapathinagaram Constituency and Cheepurupalli’s candidate is yet to be announced. As Nellimarla, Etcherla, Vizianagaram and Bobbili have gone to upper caste communities due to local political issues, the TDP wanted to cool down the Turpu Kapu community by fielding one of their leaders as an MP candidate. However, the party is unable to find the right candidate within the TDP.

Former MLA Kala Venkata Rao is keen on his own constituency Etcherla. Cheepurupalli TDP in-charge Kimidi Nagarjuna has also expressed his displeasure to contest the MP elections as he claims to have nurtured the Assembly constituency for the last four years. AP Backward Classes Association leader and Pulsus Group CEO Gedela Srinubabu met TDP National President N.Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada on Monday morning and expressed his willingness to contest from Vizianagaram Parliament seat.

Meanwhile, Narsapuram MP K.Raghu Rama Krishna Raju is reportedly willing to contest from Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat as he could not get a BJP ticket for his own constituency. However, local TDP leaders feared that it would have an adverse impact on the party with the contest of non local and upper caste leaders. “TDP was defeated in Vizianagaram Lok Sabha and all Assembly constituencies in 2019 elections by ignoring Turpu Kapu community. This time, four Assembly seats have already gone to the upper caste. The party high command may not disturb its own political prospects by allowing Mr. Raghurama Kriishnam Raju to contest from here,” said a senior TDP leader on condition of anonymity.

