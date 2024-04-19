ADVERTISEMENT

TDP candidate for Vijayawada LS seat files nomination

April 19, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 09:14 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Folk artists putting up a show during the Vijayawada MP candidate Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) nomination rally on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

TDP candidate for Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) submitted his nomination papers to NTR District Collector and Returning Officer S. Dilli Rao on Friday.

Earlier, he offered prayers at the Kanaka Durga temple and at a Darga near Prakasam Barrage. TDP leaders M.S. Baig, Nagul Meera, Buddha Venkanna, Gadde Rammohan Rao and others were present.

BJP and JSP leaders also took part in good numbers. TDP leader Alla Venkata Gopala Krishna Rao said that the victory of National Democratic Alliance candidates is the need of the hour. He handed over the sesha vastra of Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple at Hanuman Junction. The TDP leader offered special prayers at the Anjaneya Swamy temple for the victory of Mr. Chinni.

CPI(M) candidate for Vijayawada (Central) constituency Ch. Babu Rao filed his nomination papers after taking out a rally. CPI(M) cadre taking part in the rally displayed placards on the steep rise in prices of LPG cylinders and other essentials.

