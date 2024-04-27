ADVERTISEMENT

Sunita Kejriwal to hit campaign trail with roadshow today

April 27, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 03:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The Chief Minister’s wife will seek blessings for him from the people of Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana as well, says Atishi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal Sunita will hold a roadshow in support of the party’s East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will hold a mega roadshow in support of the party’s East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar on Saturday. On Sunday, she will hold another roadshow in the West Delhi constituency. The party has fielded Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi.

AAP has entered into a 4-3 seat-sharing deal with the Congress in Delhi. The other two seats from where the party has fielded candidates are New Delhi (Somnath Bharthi) and South Delhi (Sahiram Pehalwan).

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Minister Atishi said Ms. Kejriwal, a retired IRS officer, will seek votes and blessings for AAP candidates in the absence of her husband, who is in judicial custody.

“She will seek blessings for him from the people of Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana as well,” Ms. Atishi said.

AAP reiterated that Mr. Kejriwal is the party’s chief and will continue to be, but in his absence, his wife will spread his message to the people.

Mr. Kejriwal has been in Tihar Jail since April 1. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection to a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Ms. Atishi said, “BJP’s attempts to finish AAP have backfired, as the people of the country are rallying in Kejriwal’s support and are poised to respond with votes.”

“Whether in Delhi, Punjab or the rest of the country, people are against the dictatorship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, protesting against this attack on democracy... people are unanimously saying that they will respond to Kejriwal’s arrest with their votes,” the Minister added.

