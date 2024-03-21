ADVERTISEMENT

School management booked over children’s presence in PM’s roadshow

March 21, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated March 22, 2024 12:00 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Children dressed as Hindu gods and donning saffron-coloured cloth strips bearing party symbols during the PM’s roadshow in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore City Police on Thursday registered a case against the management of three schools for having brought 22 students to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow on March 18.

Chinmaya Matriculation School, Chinmaya CBSE School, Vadavali, and Chinmaya School, R.S. Puram, had brought the students dressed as Hindu deities and donning saffron cloth strips bearing party symbols.

The School Education Department and Assistant Returning Officer P. Suresh initiated an inquiry and sent notices to the schools. As it was a breach of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the Assistant Returning Officer lodged a complaint with the Saibaba Colony police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was registered under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US