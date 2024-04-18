ADVERTISEMENT

SC asks EC to check reports of EVMs registering ‘extra votes’ for BJP in Kerala mock polls

April 18, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Bench is hearing petitions seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips.

The Hindu Bureau

Election staff check the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at a polling station, ahead of the first phase of the election, in Bikaner, Rajasthan, India, April 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Supreme Court on Thursday, April 18, 2024, asked the Election Commission to look into media reports about four electronic voting machines having erroneously logged in votes in favour of BJP during mock polls held in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attention of Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta was drawn to the reports by advocate Prashant Bhushan.

EVM ‘tampering’: activists send legal notice to foreign microchips makers

The Bench is hearing petitions seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips. The petitioners, including Association for Democratic Reforms, have urged the court to allow voters physical access to the VVPAT slips to confirm the votes they have cast before putting the slips into the sealed ballot boxes. They have contended that the voters have a fundamental right to be confident about the accuracy of the votes they have cast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioners have voiced their apprehensions that EVMs could malfunction or malicious software could be uploaded, favouring the registration of votes in favour of a party, possibly the ruling one.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Thursday, Mr. Bhushan said the four EVMs had reportedly malfunctioned in the mock polls held at Kasaragod district in Kerala on April 17.

A brief history of EVMs in India | Explained

The Bench asked senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the Election Commission, to “check it up”.

Regional media reports said the United Democratic Front (UDF) side and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate have both complained to the poll authorities about the EVMs, urging them to change the machines.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US