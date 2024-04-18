ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi questions BJP’s ‘selective targeting’, asks why no action taken against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

April 18, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - KANNUR

Rahul Gandhi says while he has been vigorously opposing BJP, Pinarayi Vijayan appears to be ‘untouched’ by Central agencies despite his claims of fighting an ideological battle against BJP

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeting party workers during an election rally in Kannur district of Kerala on AApril 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed astonishment at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Central agencies for allegedly targeting him while ignoring “serious allegations” against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking at a public meeting organised by the United Democratic Front in Kannur district of Kerala as part of Lok Sabha election campaign on April 18, Mr. Gandhi recounted his own experiences of facing backlash for opposing the BJP, including “being subjected to media abuse, losing his Lok Sabha membership, enduring 55 hours of interrogation by the ED, and being evicted from his official residence.”

Rahul Gandhi addresses Congress workers ahead of first phase of polling

Mr. Gandhi asked why Mr. Vijayan has not faced similar consequences despite corruption allegations and other issues. He highlighted the “imprisonment of two Chief Ministers” from other States, contrasting it with Mr. Vijayan’s apparent immunity.

Mr. Gandhi suggested that while he has been vigorously opposing the BJP, Mr. Vijayan seems to be “untouched” by Central agencies, despite his claims of fighting an ideological battle against the ruling party.

Asserting the importance of Constitutional institutions such as the Election Commission, the judiciary, investigative agencies such as the ED and the CBI in “safeguarding democracy”, Mr. Gandhi accused the BJP of weaponising these institutions for political gains.

He criticised the BJP’s attempts to impose “a singular history, language, and ideology on the diverse nation of India,” which, he argued, undermines its essence and creates disharmony.

Mr. Gandhi reiterated the Congress’s commitment to diversity and outlined the party’s plans, including financial support for impoverished women, job creation, and legislative measures to ensure employment opportunities for graduates.

The meeting was attended by UDF’s Lok Sabha election candidates K. Sudhakaran and Rajmohan Unnithan, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, among others.

