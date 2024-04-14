Prime Minister gets glimpse of Tuluva culture

April 14, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The tiger dance troupe at Lalbagh Junction, Sanatana Natyalaya dancers at Ballalbagh, Chande players near Canara College, children dressed as Lord Rama, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva near PVS Circle, and Yakshagana troupe near the BJP District Office, brought in a feel of ‘Tuluva’ culture during the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mangaluru on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of tiger dance troupe climbed on the stage at the Lalbagh Junction just as Mr. Modi began the show from Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle at 7.45 p.m. They showed their skills as the flower-decked vehicle carrying Mr. Modi and the two BJP candidates of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituencies — Captain Brijesh Chowta and Kota Srinivas Poojary — went past the Lalbagh Junction.

At the two small stages near Ballalbagh junction, there was performances by a ‘Bhajan’ troupe and dances of Sanatana Natyalaya. A team of ‘Chande players’ with a violinist played numbers of the popular ‘Kantara’ movie from the stage near Canara College.

ADVERTISEMENT

The kindergarten and Class 1 students from Sharada Vidyalaya were near PVS Circle in costumes of Lord Rama, Krishna and Shiva. The group of Yakshangana artistes played a small sequence of Devi Mahatme from a makeshift stage placed near District BJP office at PVS Circle.

The BJP leaders including Karkala MLA and BJP State General Secretary V. Sunil Kumar were seated on the either sides of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s picture on a big stage outside the BJP District Office.

People started assembling around 5 p.m. They showered flower petals and also waved saffron flags and BJP party flags all along the route. The PM got into his vehicle at the Rashtra Kavi Manjeshwar Govinda Pai Circle, following the end of the road show. After moving about 800 meters, Mr. Modi moved into his vehicle as it proceeded towards Mangaluru International Airport from where he travelled to Kochi.

Capt Brijesh Chowta presented the PM a memento of Udupi Shri Krishna.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.