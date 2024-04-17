Postal voting centres set up to cast AVES votes

April 17, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Election Commission (EC) has set up postal voting centres across the State for Absentee Voters on Essential Service (AVES) to cast votes.

In the Bengaluru Urban district, the EC has established three centres for Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Central and Bengaluru South. According to data released by district election office, 1,348 AVES voters have been approved by election officers. The voting will be undertaken from April 19 to 21.

Voting from home

Meanwhile, as many as 33,323 (90.83%) voters in the age group of 85+ have cast their votes at their homes out of 36,689 voters approved for home voting. Similarly, 11,061 (92.79%) People with Disability voters have cast their votes at their home out of 11,920 voters approved for home voting.

In total, 44,384 (91.31%) voters have cast their votes out of the 48,609 who were approved.

