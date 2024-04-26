ADVERTISEMENT

Polling suspended in Chamarajanagar village after angry protests

April 26, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated April 27, 2024 03:46 pm IST - MYSURU

DC sends report to the Election Commission, re-poll may be ordered since EVM was damaged

The Hindu Bureau

Polling was suspended at Indiganatha village in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency after an incident of stone-throwing triggered a poll boycott by the villagers over infrastructural issues in villages adjoining forests. The polling booth 146 was ransacked by angry protestors, damaging the EVM and other poll materials.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag told The Hindu that a report has been sent to the Election Commission over the incident and the matter has also been brought to the notice of the General Election Observer. “Since the voting machine was damaged, re-election may be recommended at the booth. However, the decision rests with the EC, and the administration will act accordingly,” she added.

Ms. Nag said an FIR in connection with the incident has been registered. “The situation is under control and the Superintendent of Police visited the village to take stock of the situation.”

Indiganatha booth had voters from five villages, mostly hadis near M.M. Hills.

Reports reaching here said trouble started when voters of other hadis arrived to cast their ballot at Indiganatha amidst the boycott call. The villagers took objection to the voters of other villages coming to vote despite the boycott call over the issue of facilities. This reportedly triggered stone pelting in which a woman sustained minor injuries. The injured have been treated and police personnel have been deployed with adequate protection to the polling personnel.

