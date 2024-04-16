ADVERTISEMENT

Polling staffers start reaching sensitive locations in Gadchiroli by helicopters

April 16, 2024 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - Gadchiroli

The Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency will see a direct contest between BJP's sitting MP Ashok Nete and Congress candidate Dr Namdev Kirsan

PTI

Security personnel and polling officials with election material leave for poll duty, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gadchiroli, on April 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

With three days left for the Lok Sabha poll in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, authorities on April 16 started the process of moving 295 election staffers by helicopters at sensitive and hypersensitive locations in the insurgency-hit district, an official said.

Polling parties along with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other equipment were being moved to various locations in Gadchiroli, where voting will be held on April 19, Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said.

Authorities started the process of moving 295 polling personnel of 68 booths at sensitive and hypersensitive locations in Gadchiroli with the help of helicopters of the Indian Air Force and the Army, he said.

The constituency has 16,12,930 voters, including 8,11,836 men, 8,010,82 women and 12 transgender persons.

