ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to address public meetings in Telangana on April 30

April 25, 2024 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Telangana on April 30 in support of Zaheerabad MP candidate B. B. Patil and Medak candidate M. Raghunandan Rao. Later at 3 p.m., he will also be addressing another meeting at Sultanpur in Andole Assembly constituency.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupender Patel will be participating in the nomination process of national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Karimnagar candidate at 11 a.m. Later, Mr. Patel will also be present during the nomination rally of Nagarkurnool candidate Bharat Prasad at 3 p.m. BJP legislature party leader A. Maheswar Reddy will be participating in a rally prior to filing of nomination papers by Peddapalli candidate G. Srinivas at 11 a.m., said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US