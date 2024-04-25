PM Modi to address public meetings in Telangana on April 30

April 25, 2024 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Telangana on April 30 in support of Zaheerabad MP candidate B. B. Patil and Medak candidate M. Raghunandan Rao. Later at 3 p.m., he will also be addressing another meeting at Sultanpur in Andole Assembly constituency.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupender Patel will be participating in the nomination process of national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Karimnagar candidate at 11 a.m. Later, Mr. Patel will also be present during the nomination rally of Nagarkurnool candidate Bharat Prasad at 3 p.m. BJP legislature party leader A. Maheswar Reddy will be participating in a rally prior to filing of nomination papers by Peddapalli candidate G. Srinivas at 11 a.m., said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.