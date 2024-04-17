ADVERTISEMENT

Pinarayi cheating his party and people: Revanth Reddy

April 17, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated April 18, 2024 08:26 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressing the public at Kurumbalakkotta in Wayanad district on Wednesday as a part of the election campaign of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has termed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a communalist, not a Communist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a public meeting at Kurumbalakotta in the district on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said Mr. Vijayan looked like a Communist Party of India (Marxist)  leader and Chief Minister. However, he was a communal leader as he was supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Vijayan and his daughter were involved in corruption, Mr. Reddy said. However, Mr. Modi was yet to initiate any action against them, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vijayan would not support Annie Raja, LDF candidate in the Wayanad constituency, as he had made a secret deal with Mr. Modi after the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department trapped his daughter in cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Moreover, the Chief Minister was cheating his party as he was trying to support K. Surendran, BJP candidate in the constituency, he said.

When the huge clashes between two sections of people took place in Manipur, the BJP portrayed it as a clash between two tribal groups, Mr. Reddy said.  But it was a fight against Christians by the BJP  to wipe out the Christian population in Manipur, he alleged.

Thousands of Christians were killed by BJP goons in the riots. While Mr. Modi failed to visit the State,  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the State and consoled the people. “This is the commitment of the Congress,” he said.

The coming Lok Sabha election was a fight between the NDA and the INDIA bloc. As Mr. Gandhi would be the Prime Minister after the election, voters in the constituency should elect him with a huge margin, Mr. Reddy said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US