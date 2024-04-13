Panchamasali seer bars entry of BJP candidates to mutt; says community being used as vote bank

April 13, 2024 07:05 am | Updated 07:05 am IST - HUBBALLI

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has encountered another problem in Karnataka with the seer of a demographically strong Veerashaiva-Panchamasali community barring party candidates from entering the mutt premises at Harihar.

Speaking to The Hindu, Vachanananda Swami, head of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Guru Peetha at Harihar, confirmed that the entry of BJP candidates to the mutt premises had been barred as the community, which had supported the party in a big way, was being “used just as a vote bank”.

The seer said he had not responded to calls from State BJP leaders and consequently a Central leader met him on Wednesday to whom the mutt had conveyed the feelings of the community, which, he said, was feeling betrayed.

“Only one ticket has been given to the Panchamasali community out of the nine given to Lingayats. Sub-sects with just 10% of the population have been given four or five tickets,” the seer said. He said he was visiting various places to hold meetings with community members and would take a firm decision on the election after consulting them.

