NTK, independent candidates file nominations in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi segments

March 27, 2024 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

As filing of nomination papers comes to a close on Wednesday, an independent and Naam Thamizhar Katchi candidates filed their nominations for the April 19 Parliamentary elections to be held for Tirunelveli and Tenkasi (Reserved) constituencies on Tuesday.

After AIADMK candidate M. Jancy Rani filed her nomination on Monday, K.J.C. Gerald of Palayamkottai filed his nomination as ‘dummy candidate’ on Tuesday.

S. Selvakumar of Bhahujan Dravida Katchi, A. Muthuraman of Aravore Munnetra Kazhagam, Athisaya Pandian of Karunchiruthai Makkal Iyakkam and independent candidates K. Sivaram of Vadakku Karumbanur near Alangulam, C. Rahavan of Thatchanallur and K. Lenin of Mela Karunkulam under Munneerpallam police station limits also filed their nominations on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Athisaya Pandian, who came to the Collectorate on a bullock cart with paddy garland to file his nomination, said the Central and State governments did nothing to alleviate the ordeals of the public even after they suffered a lot in the mid-December downpour and consequent flooding. He also blamed the governments for the “plundering of minerals.”

Congress candidate for Tirunelveli constituency C. Robert Bruce is expected to file his nomination on Wednesday, the last day, as the party named him as the candidate only on Monday.

Tenkasi

In Tenkasi, DMK candidate for this reserve segment, Rani Srikumar, filed her nomination to the Collector and Returning Officer A.K. Kamal Kishore. Dr. Rani had declared that she owns ₹54 lakh-worth moveable assets and ₹1.09 crore-worth immovable assets while she has outstanding housing loan of ₹9.88 lakh.

Naam Thamizhar Katchi candidate for this segment Mathivaanan, who arrived at the Collectorate in a bullock cart, filed his nomination.

Mahesh Kumar of Valliyammalpuram in Kadayanallur taluk filed his nomination as the candidate of Bahujan Samaj Party and one Seetha of Chennai also filed her nomination on behalf of Bahujan Dravida Katchi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.